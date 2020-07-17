BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Lori is an elementary school teacher and has lung problems. She says it’s hard to wear a mask for long periods of time and wonders whether a face shield would be a better option for her.

A standard face shield is not going to protect you or others as well as a face mask from respiratory droplets. But there are many types of cloth face masks out there, so you may be able to find a mask that is more comfortable for you to wear. You will probably also need to take face mask breaks throughout the day. It’s going to be tough for some teachers to return to the classroom with new restrictions and mandates.

Jeff says he tested positive two months ago and lives in a nursing home in Worcester. He wants to know if he can still transmit the virus to other residents and whether he could get infected again.

It’s unlikely you’re still contagious two months after getting infected. But we honestly don’t know for how long you may have some immunity to the virus and whether you can get it again. Nursing homes are taking even better precautions to keep all of their residents safe.

“How contagious is kissing (and other related activities) both with steady boyfriends/girlfriends and when starting a new relationship?” – Bob

Kissing between people who have not been in quarantine together is very risky. I know many people who are interested in dating are doing so virtually. But right now it’s not a good idea to have close physical contact with people you don’t live with or don’t know very well.

“Will this virus eventually weaken and disappear if we all practice mitigation with masks and social distancing?” – Judy on Facebook.

The virus itself won’t weaken, but the hold it has on us will definitely weaken. If we can all practice social distancing and wear our masks, the virus will not be able to spread effectively, fewer and fewer people will get sick, and we’ll be able to continue to open up our economy. But experts don’t believe the virus will just disappear, which is why developing an effective vaccine and treatments is so important.