BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 216 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 106,487 and the confirmed death toll is 8,184.
There were 12,821 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,008,195 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, 515 there are people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 42 from Thursday. There are 76 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 82 new probable cases reported Wednesday for a total of 6,392 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.