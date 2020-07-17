Comments
CONCORD (CBS) — Forty body cameras have been ordered for police officers in Concord, the department announced Friday. The town believes they are the seventh in Massachusetts to have officers wear cameras.
“The addition of body-worn and cruiser cameras adds a major layer of transparency and openness for the Concord Police Department,” Town Manager Crane said in a statement. “I am very proud of our Police Department’s Command Staff and union for continuing to implement best practices to address community concerns.”
Along with the body cameras, cruiser cameras were purchased for every marked and unmarked police car. The equipment costs $197,000.
Less than 20 police departments have cruiser cameras, according to the Concord Police Department.