COHASSET (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a woman jogging on the Spur Trail in Cohasset. It happened around noon on Friday.
About three hours earlier, police got a call that a suspect with the same description was in the area acting suspiciously.
“The male was described as a black male, in his late 30s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pajama pants and carrying two suitcases,” said Cohasset Police Detective Sergeant Michael Lopes. “The victim stated that he looked disheveled.”
Police remind walkers and joggers to be aware of their surroundings and if possible, carry your cellphone.