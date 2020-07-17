BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is preparing for battle with his new team, and borrowed a famous speech from Game of Thrones for his latest hype video. Let’s hope the quarterback’s first season in New England has a much better ending than the hit HBO series.

While some are questioning what Newton has left after an injury-plagued couple of years, there is no questioning the QB’s ability to get fans fired up. Hes pretty good at playing the social media game, and Thursday night’s post is just the latest example.

The Instagram video features footage of Newton working out with receivers — including his new Patriots teammate N’Keal Harry and Cleveland Browns star wide out Odell Beckham Jr. (whoa boy, here goes the rumor mill again) — with Thrones character Petyr Baelish’s speech about “fighting every battle” playing over it.

The speech, which was in season 7 of the Thrones, is certainly one that can relate to football:

“Don’t fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle everywhere, always, in your mind. Everyone is your enemy, everyone is your friend. Every possible series of events is happening all at once. Live that way and nothing will surprise you. Everything that happens will be something that you’ve seen before.”

It almost sounds like something Bill Belichick would say to his players at the start of training camp. Add some football highlights to it, and yeah, it’s going to get those football juices flowing:

Given all the adversity Newton has faced the last few years — and will face in New England — that speech is a great narrative for Newton’s approach to the 2020 season. We’ll see if Newton can succeed, and become the NFL’s new “King in the North.”