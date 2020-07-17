BOSTON (CBS) – People were enjoying the cool weather along the Charles River on Friday before the heatwave hits this weekend.

“We are bundled up for today, but we’ll be in shorts and T-shirts this weekend for sure,” said Marc Eichen.

On Friday, spray parks and wading pools were quiet, but they are expected to be a lot busier over the next few days.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation has coronavirus protocols in place. It’s limiting capacity at the pools and asking people to stay in small groups, practice social distancing and wear a mask or stay home if you’re sick.

“I’ll probably stay home tomorrow and Sunday,” said Debra Sullivan.

Staying home is what a lot of folks are planning to do with limited options during the pandemic.

“I personally would not go to the beach right now, just with everything and seeing the rising numbers everywhere. We’re definitely still in the heat of the pandemic, which is alarming when people don’t think that way,” said Livia Severino.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital Emergency Room doctor, Bryan Canterbury, said people need to stay cool and hydrated to prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

He’s also reminding people to follow coronavirus precautions even in the heat.

“Yes, the mask can be uncomfortable, but they are helping prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Canterbury said.