Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston College is banning smoking and vaping on campus, the college announced Wednesday. The policy goes into effect on August 1.
Any tobacco or plant products, including electronic cigarettes, are prohibited from buildings, residence halls, and outdoor spaces.
“The purpose of this policy is to provide reasonable protection of the health of all members of the Boston College community from the effects of all forms of smoking and tobacco use,” the school’s announcement said.
Resources to help faculty members and students quit smoking will be provided by the school.