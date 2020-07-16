BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox appear set to get a little more help for their lackluster rotation. The signing of pitcher Zack Godley is reportedly “imminent.”

The right-hander is in Boston, likely awaiting medical clearance to join the Red Sox, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Boston jumped earlier this week when Godley was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers, and it appears the pitcher will soon be competing for the fourth starter job in the Red Sox rotation.

Boston’s current rotation is made up of Nathan Eovaldi, Martin Perez, Ryan Weber, with Eduardo Rodriguez out of the mix at the moment after testing positive for COVID-19. Brian Johnson is another likely candidate for the fourth spot along with Godley, with Boston expected to go with an “opener” at the end of the rotation to start the season.

Godley, 30, owns a career record of 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA and 1.360 WHIP over five seasons. He has started 81 games overall with 128 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays.

Godley had his best season in 2018 when he made 32 starts and won 15 games for Arizona, but struggled to follow that up last season, going 4-5 with a 5.97 ERA while splitting his time with the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays. He went 3-5 with a 6.39 ERA in 27 appearances with Arizona (including nine starts) before being DFA’d, tossing 16 innings of relief with a 3.94 ERA after being picked up by Toronto.

He signed a minor league deal with the Tigers before the season, but was set free on Monday. Now, the righty appears set to join a Red Sox team in desperate need of another starter.