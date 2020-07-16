BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts released its latest report on coronavirus cases by city and town on Wednesday. This week’s report takes a closer look at case data from the previous 14 days.
The report also notes whether there’s been a percent change increase or decrease in cases for each town over the last two weeks, compared to the two weeks preceding July 8.
Boston (304 cases in last 14 days), Brockton (35), Chelsea (50), Lowell (52), Revere (39), Fall River (52) Springfield (70) and Worcester (84) are among the communities seeing a decrease while Everett (36), Lawrence (146), Randolph (19), Lynn (72), Winthrop (39), Holyoke (25) and Quincy (30) are experiencing an increase.
Massachusetts as a whole has seen 1,996 confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 14 days, which the Department of Public Health says is a percent change increase. There have been more than 151,282 tests in the last two weeks with a 1.91% positivity rate.