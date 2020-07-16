BOSTON (CBS) – A group of Native Americans is set to rally for racial justice today. They say that means making a series of changes including one to the state flag.
Organizers are heading to the steps of the Massachusetts Statehouse Thursday morning to make their case. They say any authentic efforts to address racial justice need to include and respect the voices of indigenous people.
Organizers are calling for lawmakers to pass three bills.
The first would create a special commission to review the state flag. The group argues it’s racist because it shows a Native American with a sword over his head.
They also want lawmakers to pass a bill banning public schools from using Native American mascots, arguing those are de-humanizing.
They’re also backing legislation that would return Native American artifacts to the tribal community.
A press conference is set for 11:00 a.m.