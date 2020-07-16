CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Laconia Motorcycle Week, one of a few big events in New Hampshire that hasn’t been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, is taking on a different look this year.
The event, traditionally held in June, was postponed until Aug. 22-30.
The City Council this week voted to ban vendor booths, with the exception of ones for the Motorcycle Week Association and some nonprofits, the Laconia Daily Sun reported.
“We’re moving ahead,” Charlie St. Clair, executive director of the Motorcycle Week Association said after the vote. “Thinks will look different,” he conceded. “But people (who rely on the event) will be thrilled they will be able to move on.”
