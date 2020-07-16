Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“I work as a school psychologist, and I test kids one-to-one in very close quarters. What do I need to stay as safe as possible?” – Peter on Facebook

Ideally, you should sit at least 6 feet apart from the child you’re testing and you both should wear face masks during the entire session. Then, wash your hands afterward.

Jim on Facebook wonders if people would be at greater risk of getting COVID if they get a flu vaccine because it might weaken their immune systems.

Getting the flu vaccine will not increase your chances of getting COVID, but it will boost your immune system against the flu, another virus that has the potential to make people very sick. We want everyone to get a flu vaccine this year to help keep us healthy and to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with people sick from the flu or COVID.

“Is it possible to have my grandchildren ride in the back seat of my car when I am driving if we all wear masks? We do not live in the same house.” – Beverly

If you need to ride in a car with people you don’t live with, it’s best to all wear masks and keep the windows down. Sounds like your grandchildren can sit in the backseat, which provides a little distance, but opening the windows will also provide some air circulation.

We received this question on Instagram: “Is there a way that large venues like Gillette could reopen and have fans practice social distancing?”

That is the hope, and Gillette Stadium, for example, is planning for that possibility. They plan to limit the number of fans to 20% capacity, so they can sit at least 6 feet apart, and will require fans and staff to wear face masks. And at least Gillette is an outdoor venue that would likely be safer than an indoor facility.