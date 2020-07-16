BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 143 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths in the state on Thursday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 106,271 and the confirmed death toll is 8,163.
There were 12,880 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 995,374 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Thursday, 557 there are people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 23 from Wednesday. There are 77 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 91 new probable cases reported Wednesday for a total of 6,310 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.