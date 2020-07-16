BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker praised the state’s residents, saying the number of residents complying with the coronavirus mask order is “very high.”
Baker issued an order at the beginning of May for all Massachusetts residents to wear a face covering when they are in public.
“Our compliance with that mask order is very high, and again I give the people of the Commonwealth credit for recognizing and understanding that this is not only an important way to protect themselves, but it’s also an important way to protect others, given the amount of asymptomatic spread that exists with COVID,” said Baker.
A growing number of stores have announced in recent days that they will require masks at locations around the country. Among them are Target, Walmart, Starbucks, and CVS.
Baker said that while the state’s coronavirus cases have improved dramatically, residents should continue to wear masks.
“It’s especially important as the rest of the country has experienced significant increases in recent weeks, we stay vigilant here in Massachusetts,” said Baker. “We believe that people wearing masks is the best and most appropriate way we can all work together to stop the spread. That order is going to remain in place until we don’t have an emergency.”