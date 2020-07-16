BOSTON (CBS) — Hard to believe that summer is already nearly half over. Meteorologically speaking, summer consists of the months of June, July and August, and we have officially passed the midpoint. So how would you classify this summer so far? I think some would say hot and humid. . . others would say stormy. . . and others would remember it for a drought thus far. . . and you would all be correct.

Conditions have varied greatly across southern New England in the first 45 days of summer. While some areas northwest of Boston are in “moderate drought” having received less than an inch of water, other areas to the south have been drenched with more than 8″ of rain in the same time period.

While Boston has had just one 90-degree day and has had temperatures averaging slightly above average, cities to the northwest such as Bedford, Mass.; Lawrence, Mass.; and Concord, N.H. have had 10 90-degree days and average temperatures ranking in the top two warmest on record.

This weekend, we finally find some common ground – a blistering heat wave for just about our entire area. Temperatures will soar past 90 degrees Saturday, Sunday and for several days into next week for all but those on the South Coast (thanks to south-southwest winds off the water down there).

And as the saying goes, it won’t just be the heat, but also the humidity. Dewpoints will climb back into the uncomfortable range making it feel even hotter.

Saturday…temperatures 90-95, dewpoints 65-70, Heat Index 95-100

Sunday…temperatures 93-98, dewpoints Near 70, Heat Index 100-105

Monday…temperatures 93-98, dewpoints 70-75, Heat Index 100-110

And there isn’t any clear and obvious relief after that either. Temperatures are likely to stay well above average even after a frontal passage later on Monday. More 90s are likely later next week.

If your opinion of this summer thus far hasn’t been hot and humid, I think your opinion may soon change. We are seemingly headed for a very hot finish to July in Boston and the surrounding suburbs.

As heat indices reach near or above 100 degrees, remember to stay cool, stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities as much as possible.

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ