BOSTON (CBS) — The Big East is the latest NCAA conference to make sweeping changes to its 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the conference canceled all non-conference games on their fall sports schedule, with more changes likely to come.
The sports affected by Thursday’s announcement are men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and field hockey. The Big East has not yet determined what will happen with fall sports conference competition and championships
“All decisions regarding fall conference competition will continue to be guided first and foremost by the health and safety of BIG EAST campuses and their athletics program participants and will be made in accordance with NCAA actions and policies,” the conference said Thursday.
No decision has been made on men’s and women’s basketball, which is the Big East’s biggest draw.
The Big East is the latest major conference to make changes to its fall sports schedule because of the pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac-12 dropped all non-conference games from their football schedules, while the Ivy League and Patriot League both canceled fall sports altogether.