LOS ANGELES (CBS) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek gave a “quick health update” in a video released Thursday. Trebek announced in 2019 that he was battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I’m doing well, I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off – though it does fatigue me a great deal,” said Trebek, who turns 80 this month. “My numbers are good, I’m feeling great.”
Here's a summer update from Alex! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/6oKJ5aSCU7
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 16, 2020
In March, Trebek marked one year since his diagnosis. The one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 18%, and the two-year rate is just 7%.
The coronavirus pandemic has paused production at “Jeopardy!” but Trebek – now sporting a goatee – said he hopes to return to the studio “very, very soon.” In the meantime, “Jeopardy!” is opening the vault starting Monday and showing classic episodes, including the first one Trebek ever hosted in 1984.
“My wish for all of you – stay safe,” Trebek said.
