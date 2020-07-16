EASTON (CBS) – “The heart is broken; that hasn’t changed,” said Danroy Henry.
His son, DJ, was killed 10 years ago by a Pleasantville, New York police officer.
Twenty-year-old Danroy “DJ” Henry, of Easton, was a football player at Pace University. He was out celebrating a victory with friends when a fight broke out among people he didn’t know.
As DJ was trying to drive away, police Officer Aaron Hess jumped on the hood and shot him to death. Hess told investigators he thought Henry was trying to run him down. Hess was never indicted or charged.
“We think with enough of us asking very fair, legitimate questions, they will have no choice but to reopen the case,” Danroy Henry said. “It is not about hope for me now, it’s about action.”
Now the death of George Floyd has lit a fire under societal change. And the BLM movement has focused a hot spotlight on racial injustice. Many now are asking the New York Attorney General to reopen the DJ Henry case. Celebrities like Jay-Z and Rihanna have joined the chorus.
The Henry family welcomes any help they can get to re-examine the facts.
“The moment gives us some hope,” said Danroy Henry, “It’s a different moment it feels. And it isn’t just about what the celebrities are doing. We appreciate their efforts, but there are lots of folks writing letters to the governor of New York.”