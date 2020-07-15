WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester is the latest city to get a Black Lives Matter mural painted on the street. The project started at 6 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Major Taylor Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard by the DCU Center.
Here is the #BlackLivesMatter mural being painted this morning on the street in Worcester, Mass. pic.twitter.com/oqKrdOILaX
— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) July 15, 2020
The murals have emerged in places like Washington, D.C., in front of Trump Tower in New York and in Roxbury’s Nubian Square in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Worcester’s mural was made possible by a collaboration driven by City Councilor Sesan Rose, deputy cultural development officer Che Anderson and Pa’Lante Latinx Moving Forward president Em Quiles, The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Quiles told the newspaper the city gave permission for artists to create the mural but is not offering financial support.
“This is 100% driven by the community,” Quiles told The T&G. “This is a way for some people to artistically support Black Lives Matter in Worcester.”