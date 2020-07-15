'World Team Tennis Comes Down To One Point On Any Given Match': Former USTA President Katrina Adams Discusses Her Role As Analyst With WTT For CBS Sports NetworkThe former President, Chairperson and CEO of the USTA discusses the 2020 World Team Tennis season and what she has liked about it so far.

Bruce Cassidy Named Finalist For Jack Adams AwardAfter guiding the Bruins to the Presidents' Trophy during the regular season, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy is up for some hardware of his own.

Willie McGinest Explains How Cam Newton Can Fit In To Famed 'Patriot Way'One of Cam Newton's first thoughts about joining the Patriots revolved around how he might mesh with Bill Belichick. But it's a relationship that certainly can work, according to Willie McGinest.

Trio Of Red Sox Placed On Injured List, Including No. 1 Starter Eduardo RodriguezThe Red Sox placed three players on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, including No. 1 starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

Red Sox Adding Expanded Dugouts At Fenway Park To Allow For Social DistancingBaseball is going to look very, very different in 2020. And that's for both the fans watching at home and the players in the ballpark.