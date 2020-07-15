(MARE) – Jayvon is an active boy of Caucasian and Hispanic descent who loves to jump and run. He is an energetic child who enjoys going to the playground and particularly likes to play on jungle gyms. Jayvon is very proud that he recently learned how to ride a bike. Jayvon also likes board games, playing games on his tablet, and Pokémon cards. When he grows up, he would like to be a police officer or a fireman. Jayvon is smart in many ways and does well in school with some additional support.

Legally freed for adoption, Jayvon will do well in a family of any constellation, where he is the youngest or only child. He will thrive in a family that can provide him with affection, guidance, and structure. A family for Jayvon must be open to helping him maintain contact with his sisters who reside in Massachusetts.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.