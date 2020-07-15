Comments
PORTSMOUTH, N.H (CBS) — Water Country is back. The Portsmouth, New Hampshire attraction partially opened for the summer on Wednesday.
The park is now open to season passholders and will welcome the public on Saturday.
Water Country is limiting the number of customers inside the park. Tickets must be reserved in advance online.
Temperature checks will be made at the entry gates and face coverings are required when not in the water.
Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire will open on July 16 and is also requiring reservations and temperature checks.