BOSTON (CBS) — Before the Boston Bruins take the ice for the NHL’s restarted season, they’ll knock some rust off with an exhibition tilt against Columbus. We now know when that game will be played, as well as the start time of Boston’s first two round robin tilts.
On Tuesday night, the NHL announced Boston’s exhibition game and the start times for their first two games, and fans are going to have to get used to some afternoon hockey. After going without the sport for four months, fans probably won’t mind.
The restart begins for Boston with a July 30 exhibition against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which will get started at 7 p.m.
The Bruins will try to solidify their spot atop the Eastern Conference four days later (again) when the puck drops on the seeding portion of their schedule. Boston’s opening game against the Philadelphia Flyers is a Sunday matinee, slated for a 3 p.m. start. They’ll follow that up with a rare Wednesday afternoon tilt three days later, with the puck dropping on their Aug. 5 clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m.
Boston closes out the seeding round against the Washington Capitals on Aug. 8, but the start time for that game is still TBD.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said at the start of training camp earlier this week that the team will hold some late afternoon practices to get try to get used to the unusual start times.