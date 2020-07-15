BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox placed three players on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, including No. 1 starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor were also placed on the list, the team announced.
All three players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of summer camp and will have to pass a slew of tests in order to rejoin the team. Players must test negative for COVID-19 twice in a row and have no fever for at least 72 hours, in addition to receiving clearance from doctors and MLB before they’re allowed back on a team.
Rodriguez is back home in Miami after testing positive, while Hernandez is currently still in Venezuela following his positive test. Taylor tested positive during his screening at Fenway Park, and is currently quarantined in Boston.
Rodriguez was Boston’s best starter during the 2019 season, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and a career-high 213 strikeouts. With Chris Sale on the shelf all season and David Price now a member of the L.A. Dodgers, he was set to be Boston’s opening day starter on July 24 against the Orioles, but that honor will now likely go to Nathan Eovaldi.
Hernandez (3.95 ERA in 28 relief appearances in 2019) and Taylor (3.04 ERA in 52 appearances) figure to be important parts of the Red Sox bullpen in 2020.