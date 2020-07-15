BOSTON (CBS) — It’s deadline day for Joe Thuney and the New England Patriots. And it looks like the left guard will be making a pretty penny in 2020.

Wednesday is the final day the team and Thuney — who was hit with New England’s franchise tag earlier this offseason — can strike a contract extension ahead of the 2020 season. If no long-term deal is reached, Thuney will play on a one-year, $14.78 million deal, and become a free agent after the season.

The deadline to reach an extension is 4 p.m., which is expected to come and go without the Patriots and Thuney reaching an agreement. The Patriots could also trade Thuney, but that seems even more unlikely given his importance along the offensive line.

Thuney’s nearly $15-million cap hit for one player is pretty un-Patriot-like, but he is worth it for the franchise. A third-round pick in 2016, Thuney has started all 16 games in each of his four NFL seasons. He owns the distinction of being the only player in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

Working out a long-term deal would have been a lot more important for the Patriots before last weekend, but the team received a nice boost in cap space after settling grievances with Antonio Brown and the late Aaron Hernandez. New England has roughly $8 million in cap space now, making it much easier to handle Thuney’s big cap hit.