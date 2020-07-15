NORWOOD (CBS) — A Norwood store has found its piano man. The formerly anonymous musician dazzled customers over the weekend when he came into Remarkable Cleanouts on Endicott Street and played Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” on an antique piano.
The uplifting story went viral and now we know his name – John Thomas Archer. He returned to the store Wednesday morning to play John Legend’s “All Of Me.”
Owner Mark Waters posed with Archer for a photo and the store shared more video of him sitting down to play the piano.
“A very talented and kind young man who will be receiving a piano,” the store wrote on Facebook. “We can get it to his home, but having trouble finding a way to get it on the 4th floor!!”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Waters was in search of a piano moving company with a crane that could get a piano to Archer’s apartment.