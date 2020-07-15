BOSTON (CBS) – Beginning Monday, MBTA riders will be allowed to board buses, ground-level green line trains and the Mattapan line using the front doors.
The T stopped front-door boarding shortly after the coronavirus outbreak began. There are now protective barriers between drivers and passengers.
Riders are still asked to wear face coverings and not to sit or stand in the areas closest to the drivers. Riders should now board through the front doors and exit through the back doors only.
“We’re glad to be able to return to the normal boarding process, and as we continue through the reopening process, it is important that customers and employees remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “By taking steps like wearing face coverings and social distancing, we’re able to continue to make progress and keep customers safe and healthy.”