WORCESTER (CBS) – The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death outside a bar in Worcester is facing new charges.
Police said Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire, broke into Amanda Dabrowski’s home months before her death and attacked her with a stun gun.
Asencio will be arraigned on new charges of assault along with charges connected to her murder at a court hearing in August.
Prosecutors say Asencio assaulted 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski in O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester as she left the bathroom on July 3 while at a gathering for her book club.
Authorities say Asencio stabbed Dabrowski nearly 20 times in the neck and body before being subdued by patrons and restaurant staff.
The two had met while working at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Danvers and briefly dated. According to court documents, Asencio tried to get back together Dabrowski shortly before her death.