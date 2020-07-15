HOLBROOK – Holbrook Police Department honored K-9 officer Bo with a final walk before he was euthanized after a battle with cancer Wednesday.
Police from Holbrook and surrounding towns lined Plymouth Street outside the hospital for a final salute.
Bo joined the department in 2013 and retired in 2019. He lived with his partner Officer Joshua Knowlton. He was diagnosed with cancer at 9.
In his time with the department, Bo assisted officers in arresting a suspect wanted for robbery and assault of a police officer.
“Bo was a valuable member of the Holbrook Police Department for many years,” Holbrook Police Chief William Smith said. “He was well-liked and respected not only by the men and women of our department but also by residents of the Holbrook community and the officers from the neighboring departments he worked with over the years. He will be missed, and our condolences go out to Officer Knowlton and his family.”