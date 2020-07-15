David Pastrnak Facing Quarantine Flow Dilemma: Keep It Or Cut It?Like many people with newly coiffed heads of hair, David Pastrnak is facing an internal debate as he heads back to his workplace: Keep the curls, or chop them off.

Celtics' Kemba Walker Misses Another Practice With Left Knee InjuryKemba Walker's knee has been bothering him since the All-Star break, and unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any end in sight.

'World TeamTennis Comes Down To One Point On Any Given Match': Former USTA President Katrina Adams Discusses Her Role As Analyst With WTT For CBS Sports NetworkThe former President, Chairperson and CEO of the USTA discusses the 2020 World TeamTennis season and what she has liked about it so far.

Bruce Cassidy Named Finalist For Jack Adams AwardAfter guiding the Bruins to the Presidents' Trophy during the regular season, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy is up for some hardware of his own.

Willie McGinest Explains How Cam Newton Can Fit In To Famed 'Patriot Way'One of Cam Newton's first thoughts about joining the Patriots revolved around how he might mesh with Bill Belichick. But it's a relationship that certainly can work, according to Willie McGinest.