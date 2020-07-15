BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 142 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27more deaths in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 106,128 and the confirmed death toll is 8,152.
There were 10,424 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 982,494 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there are 580 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 20 from Tuesday. There are 80 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 75 new probable cases reported Wednesday for a total of 6,219 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.