BOSTON (CBS) — After guiding the Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy during the regular season, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy is up for some hardware of his own. Cassidy was named one of three finalists for the 2020 Jack Adams Award on Wednesday, an award given annually to the coach who has contributed the most to his team’s success.
Cassidy certainty contributed quite a bit to Boston’s success in 2020. The Bruins finished the season with a 44-14-12 record for 100 points in 70 games, six more points than the next-highest team, the St. Louis Blues. In addition to leading the league in points, the Bruins also ranked first in the NHL in wins (44), regulation wins (38) and goals allowed per game (2.39).
This marks the second time that Cassidy is a finalist for the award, following his second place finish in voting in 2018. Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella and Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault are the other finalists for the 2020 season.