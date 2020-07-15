BOSTON (CBS) – Swan Boats will not operate this year in Boston Public Garden due to coronavirus concerns.
In an announcement on its website, the family that runs Swan Boats said it “thoroughly reviewed” its options when safety guidelines were announced in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
“Taking these rules into account, along with a thoughtful assessment of our operation with medical and public health professionals, we have reached the decision that it is best for us to wait until 2021 to open the Swan Boats,” the Paget family, which runs Swan Boats, posted.
Opening day had been scheduled for April 18, but never took place due to COVID-19.
“Our business is a small and intimate environment that brings people together in a memorable way,” the family added. “As a result, we face some unique challenges in our operation that make it difficult to assure the level of safety we are committed to providing. The decision is one we believe is necessary and will mark a first in our 145 years of operation.”