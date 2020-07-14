BOSTON (CBS) — The West Nile Virus was found in Brighton mosquitoes last Thursday, the Boston Public Health Commission announced Tuesday.
This is the first time the virus has been found in Boston, though two mosquito samples from Belmont tested positive for West Nile last week.
So far there have not been any reported cases in West Nile Virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis in humans.
Most people who contract West Nile don’t display any symptoms, but it can cause a flu-like illness that sometimes turns severe.
In 2019, there were no human cases of West Nile in Boston. In 2018, seven people in Boston were diagnosed with West Nile.
“It is typical to find West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in Boston at this time of year,” said BPHC Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Lo. “There is not an elevated risk level in Boston right now. However, if you are going to be spending time outside, you need to be thinking about prevention and protection against mosquito bites.”
Residents are urged to wear bug spray and wear clothes that limit skin exposure when outside around dawn and dusk.
There have been two cases of EEE discovered in mosquito samples across the state.