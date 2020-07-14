Talk Is Cheap, But Cam Newton's Message Is Impossible To IgnoreOnce you get past that reality and start really listening to what Cam Newton has been saying? Once you see that hulking frame and the actual fire in his eyes? It's honestly difficult to not start believing that he'll be able to back it all up.

Patriots To Limit Capacity To 20% If Fans Allowed To Attend Games At Gillette StadiumIf -- and that's a big IF -- fans are allowed to attend games at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots have plans in place to keep everyone safe.

Cam Newton To Josh McDaniels: Patriots Playbook Just Opened Up Like Never Before"Coach McDaniels, you're able to call some stuff that you ain't never been able to call now. You're getting a dog. And you're getting one of these ticked off dogs, too."

Red Sox Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent Starter Zack GodleyAs they get ready to start the 2020 season -- or at least an abbreviated version of it -- the Red Sox could use a little help in their starting rotation. So it should come as no surprise that the team has its eyes on free-agent starter Zack Godley.

Stephon Gilmore Gets 99 Rating In 'Madden 21'As a football player, Stephon Gilmore is nearly perfect. As a video game character, it's only right that Gilmore is as good as it gets.