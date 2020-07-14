LYNN (CBS) — One man has been arraigned and two others have been arrested in connection with a July 4th shooting in Lynn that left one dead.
Tyrell Berberena, 21, was arrested at a gas station on the Cambridge/Somerville line Monday. He was arraigned in Lynn District Court for charges of murder, four counts of armed assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and carrying a firearm without a license.
Berberena is being held without bail.
Marcus Carlisle, 22, of Lynn, was arrested in Long Beach, California on Monday. He will face the same charges.
Due to coronavirus, it is undetermined when Carlisle will return to Mass.
Josue Cespedes, 17, was arrested in Salem and will be arraigned Wednesday on the same charges.
Police said on July 4 around 10 p.m., five people were shot during a cookout on Fayette Street.
Noe Hernandez, a 35-year-old man from Lynn, was taken to Salem Hospital but did not survive. Another man was med-flighted to a Boston hospital where he remains in critical condition. Three others are expected to survive their injuries.
Police are still searching for a fourth suspect.