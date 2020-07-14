BOSTON (CBS) — As a football player, Stephon Gilmore is nearly perfect. As a video game character, it’s only right that Gilmore is as good as it gets.
Gilmore earned the rare 99 overall rating in this year’s edition of the Madden video game, as reported by Heavy.com’s Brian Mazique.
According to the report, only four players in the entire NFL are ranked 99 overall, with Gilmore joining Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, and Aaron Donald.
A number of other stars — like DeAndre Hopkins, George Kittle, Michael Thomas, J.J. Watt, and Bobby Wagner — got 98 overall ratings, falling just shy of the video game’s apex.
Gilmore’s certainly earned the accolade, as he’s coming off a season where he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. That’s an award typically won by front-seven players, as only four defensive backs — and one cornerback — have won the award since the mid-’90s. Gilmore became just the sixth cornerback to ever win the award, joining Charles Woodson, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Lester Hayes and Mel Blount.
The rest of the highest-rated Patriots include Devin McCourty (92), Dont’a Hightower (88), Julian Edelman (86), Shaq Mason (85), Joe Thuney (85), Jason McCourty (85) and David Andrews (84).
Mazique also reported that second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham has just a 61 overall rating, while Cam Newton has just a 78 overall rating.