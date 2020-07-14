BOSTON (CBS) – A Northeastern University Police pursuit ended with a pedestrian injured and the suspect’s car crashing onto the patio of the Deuxave restaurant on Mass. Ave. late Monday night.

“If we had a terrace full of people there could have been a lot of people injured, not to minimize the injuries of the young lady but it could have been a lot worse,” said Deuxave Chef Chris Coombs.

Northeastern University Police are now investigating all the circumstances around the pursuit. The school said the officers were attempting to stop the Subaru for going the wrong way on a one way street near campus, and later, saw it crash from a distance of two blocks.

But some witnesses said it looked like a high speed chase on the streets of the Back Bay. “All of a sudden we saw flash of police lights and loud crash,” said Ann Tousignant, who lives nearby. “And we knew something bad happened.”

“It seems like yes, it was a dangerous pursuit,” Coombs said. “I don’t know the back story of why it was occurring.”

Sources say the Boston Police told its officers not to join the pursuit. In the end, the male driver was arrested after a foot chase. Witnesses said the passengers also ran from the scene. As for the pedestrian, we understand she does not have life threatening injuries.

Statement from Northeastern University:

“On Monday night, Northeastern University Police officers observed a car going the wrong way on a one-way street near campus. While attempting to the stop the vehicle, the driver fled the scene. A short time later the NUPD officers noticed the vehicle again from a distance of about two blocks and saw it crash. Upon reaching the scene they were able to render aid to a pedestrian who had been struck by the vehicle, and apprehend the driver who fled the scene on foot. NUPD leadership immediately commenced an investigation into all of the circumstances.”