BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Senate passed a police reform bill after an hours-long session that concluded with a vote early Tuesday morning.
Lawmakers voted to pass the bill after debating all night. That vote came in just after 4 a.m. as the measure was approved 30-7.
The bill would ban police from using chokeholds, create an independent oversight board, and certify officers.
It would also create guidelines for use of force and require police to intervene if excessive force is used by a fellow officer.
The measure also clarifies the use of qualified immunity, which protects government employees from legal claims.
The bill now moves to the House. State House News reports House lawmakers want public input on the bill before voting.