SANFORD, Maine (CBS) — It may be July, but a car dealership in Maine still had to break out the plow on Tuesday. Hail from a thunderstorm piled up around the cars at Marc Motors in Sanford.

Cleaning up hail in Maine (Photo credit: Shaugn McCormack)

Video shows how hard the hail was coming down as severe storms fired up all across New England.

“WOW! What a crazy storm this morning! We hope that everyone is okay!!” Marc Motors posted to Facebook.

WGME reports that more than 900 cars may have been hit – some with bad damage and others with just a few dents.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Boston area through Tuesday afternoon. WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher tweeted that conditions were perfect for producing hail.

 

 

