SANFORD, Maine (CBS) — It may be July, but a car dealership in Maine still had to break out the plow on Tuesday. Hail from a thunderstorm piled up around the cars at Marc Motors in Sanford.
Video shows how hard the hail was coming down as severe storms fired up all across New England.
Watch & listen as the hail piles up outside Marc Motors in Sanford this morning. #WeatherAuthority (📹by Shaugn McCormack) pic.twitter.com/8KjB54NM3Z
— CBS 13 News (@WGME) July 14, 2020
“WOW! What a crazy storm this morning! We hope that everyone is okay!!” Marc Motors posted to Facebook.
WGME reports that more than 900 cars may have been hit – some with bad damage and others with just a few dents.
Thunderstorms are possible in the Boston area through Tuesday afternoon. WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher tweeted that conditions were perfect for producing hail.