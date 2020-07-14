Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli asked a judge to reduce their bond after pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal.
The couple each put up $1 million using their $18 million home as collateral.
They have asked the judge to reduce their bail to $100,000 each and to remove the lien on their home.
Prosecutors did not object, saying they don’t believe the couple will flee before their sentencing next month.
Loughlin and her husband admitted paying a half million dollars in bribes to get their daughters into USC as fake rowing recruits.