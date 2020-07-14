WEST YARMOUTH (CBS) – Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria stepped to help two strangers when their Reverend canceled at the last minute on their wedding day in West Yarmouth.
Surgeons Matt Kalliath and Naomi Wiens set to get married on Saturday. Wiens was wearing her wedding gown and ready for the ceremony, which had already been scaled down due to coronavirus.
When the couple received word their Reverend wouldn’t be able to make the ceremony due to a last-minute crisis, they frantically searched for a replacement.
The bride’s mother ran around the beach, and came across DeMaria. The Everett mayor happened to be on vacation at the time of the wedding day crisis.
DeMaria told Wiens’ mother that he did not have the authority to officiate the wedding. But he called Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who granted him special permission to perform the ceremony.
After the beach wedding concluded, Baker called the couple to congratulate them.