Red Sox Reportedly Pursuing Free Agent Starter Zack GodleyAs they get ready to start the 2020 season -- or at least an abbreviated version of it -- the Red Sox could use a little help in their starting rotation. So it should come as no surprise that the team has its eyes on free-agent starter Zack Godley.

Stephon Gilmore Gets 99 Rating In 'Madden 21'As a football player, Stephon Gilmore is nearly perfect. As a video game character, it's only right that Gilmore is as good as it gets.

Cam Newton's QB Coach Believes Good Things Will Happen In New EnglandCam Newton's quarterback coach -- George Whitfield Jr. -- joined Steve Burton on WBZ's Sports Final to discuss the QB's move to New England.

Celtics Show Support For Kara Lawson Before Seeing Her Depart For DukeAll of the Celtics' players and coaches put aside any potential feelings they may have toward Duke as a way of showing their support to Kara Lawson.

NFL, Oakley Come Up With Helmets Equipped With Mouth Shield They Hope Will Protect Players From COVID-19The NFL doesn't have answers for players regarding the many health-related issues ahead of the 2020 season, but it appears the league has a potential solution regarding player safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Mouth shields on helmets.