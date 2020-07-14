BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Walsh declared his support for international students Tuesday, as Massachusetts schools prepare a lawsuit against a plan by the Department of Homeland Security that forces internationals students to leave the country or transfer if their college is only offering online classes in the fall.

“My message is clear and has been clear. This policy has no basis in public health or national interest. It’s an attempt to put pressure on college/university so open up. It puts politics in the place of public health. It’s not fair to students who look to Boston as a place of educational opportunity, and it’s a blow to our economy at a time when we can least afford it.”

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institue of Technology are leading the lawsuit, which had a hearing Tuesday.

“We need to avoid at all costs, politicizing a pandemic that divides people at a time when acting together is a matter of life and death,” the mayor said.

There are more than 70,000 international students in the state, many of them are located in Boston, according to Walsh. They contribute about $3.2 billion to the state economy and hold 39,000 jobs.

“Beyond the economic factor, this kind of move chips away, yet again, at all the good that our city has built up around the world through our academic leadership. It strikes Boston’s identity as a welcoming and a global city. So, we’re going to fight for it.”

More than 60 colleges and universities have joined the lawsuit. Eighteen Attorneys General, including Mass. A.G. Maura Healey, have filed suit. “Boston is leading 26 cities, towns, and counties in support of this around the country,” Walsh said.

“Together we are America, we value you, and we want you here,” said Walsh. “We want you to reach out to your school for support. They have made it clear, and we will have made it clear, that we welcome you and stand with you.”