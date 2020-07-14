BOSTON (CBS) — Every Celtics player spent some time playing at the NCAA level. And outside of Jayson Tatum, they all probably established a bit of a distaste for Duke.

But all of the Celtics’ players and coaches put aside any potential feelings they may have toward Duke as a way of showing their support to Kara Lawson.

Lawson on Tuesday shared a photo of the entirety of the Celtics contingent in Orlando sporting Duke women’s basketball shirts in their hotel.

It’s been an emotional few days for me. And, while I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity in front of me at Duke University, I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about the team I’m leaving behind. These men have changed my life. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/zALBSwvkGH — Kara Lawson (@karalawson20) July 14, 2020

The 39-year-old Lawson began her coaching career in June of 2019, when she joined Brad Stevens’ staff in Boston. A former WNBA champion and All-Star, Lawson’s ascent continued this summer, when she accepted the position of head women’s basketball coach at Duke.

“It’s been an emotional few days for me. And, while I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity in front of me at Duke University, I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about the team I’m leaving behind. These men have changed my life,” Lawson wrote of the Celtics. “I have loved my time with the Boston Celtics. Our players are authentic, intelligent, creative and passionate men. They motivated me each day to be my best for them. They surprised me last night by all wearing @DukeWBB T-shirts in an incredible show of support before I head to Durham. I cried. They’d probably laugh and tell you I’ve cried a lot these last few days but I will tell you having relationships with players that move you to those kinds of emotions is the most meaningful pursuit one can have as a coach. I love them and I will miss them.”