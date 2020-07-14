BOSTON (CBS) – The City of Boston is launching a Summer Food Truck Initiative to help support small businesses that have been impacted by coronavirus.
“Food trucks are small businesses that bring a fun environment, not to mention great food, wherever they go,” said Walsh. “They also provide a natural outdoor dining experience that aligns with our public safety precautions. So we want people to support them.”
Walsh said the food trucks will be heading into Boston neighborhoods, with 23 sites planned so far. More may be added as needed.
“Historically food trucks have been associated with downtown locations and special events. Obviously it’s not been an ideal year for those locations,” said Walsh. “This summer we’re piloting temporary food truck sites across our neighborhoods, including city parks, playgrounds, and public spaces.”
More information on where the food trucks are going to be located will be posted on the city’s website later this week.