BOSTON (CBS) – Two college hockey players are on a mission to rollerblade from Boston to Michigan, raising money for cancer research.
Andrew Walker and Jacob Adkins took off from their dorm at UMass Boston early Monday morning.
They plan to rollerblade from to Michigan, going between 100-150 miles each day.
They set up an online page raising money for the American Cancer Society.
“My mom had cancer. She battled hodgkin’s lymphoma twice in 2014 and in 2015. And she’s been out of the woods in remission since that year,” said Adkins. “And ever since then I’ve wanted to give back to a good cause. And this is the perfect foundation to donate to.”
They are documenting the whole trip on social media. They hope to be in Michigan in 7-10 days.
So far, the pair has raised about $8,500.