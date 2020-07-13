REVERE (CBS) — The investigation into a dog’s death continues after a woman allegedly abused the animal before it died at Revere Beach Sunday.
According to State Police, the woman said she took her small Chihuahua into the water when “he suddenly became stricken and apparently drowned.” After the woman left the beach with the dog’s body, multiple beach-goers came forward and told State Police they saw her beat the dog before his death.
Since the woman was already gone, State Police were forced to summonses her for various animal cruelty charges. The woman, a 57-year-old from Saugus, has not been publicly identified.
“Troopers, working with the law enforcement division of the Animal Rescue League, this morning were able to retrieve the dog’s body from the co-owner, a Chelsea man,” State Police added.
