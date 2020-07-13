WNBA Season Opens July 25 With Weekend Dedicated To Black Lives Matter MovementThe league's opening weekend will see players using their voices and uniforms to raise awareness and seek justice for women and girls who have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence.

Bothersome Knee Keeps Kemba Walker Out Of Second Straight Celtics PracticeKemba Walker was held out of Monday's practice, marking the second straight day the Celtics All-Star point guard has had to rest his bothersome left knee.

Russell Westbrook Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Bruins Drop Puck On Training Camp Ahead Of NHL's RestartIt's beginning to look a lot like hockey season in Brighton. The Boston Bruins hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, officially dropping the puck on training camp ahead of the NHL's restart next month.

PGA Events Will Be Spectator-Free For Rest Of SeasonMassachusetts golf fans will have to wait a few more years to see the best players on the planet tee off in Norton.