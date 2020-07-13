NFL, Oakley Come Up With Helmets Equipped With Mouth Shield They Hope Will Protect Players From COVID-19The NFL doesn't have answers for players regarding the many health-related issues ahead of the 2020 season, but it appears the league has a potential solution regarding player safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Mouth shields on helmets.

WNBA Season Opens July 25 With Weekend Dedicated To Black Lives Matter MovementThe league's opening weekend will see players using their voices and uniforms to raise awareness and seek justice for women and girls who have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence.

Bothersome Knee Keeps Kemba Walker Out Of Second Straight Celtics PracticeKemba Walker was held out of Monday's practice, marking the second straight day the Celtics All-Star point guard has had to rest his bothersome left knee.

Russell Westbrook Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Bruins Drop Puck On Training Camp Ahead Of NHL's RestartIt's beginning to look a lot like hockey season in Brighton. The Boston Bruins hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, officially dropping the puck on training camp ahead of the NHL's restart next month.