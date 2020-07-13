BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts golf fans will have to wait a few more years to see the best players on the planet tee off in Norton. The PGA announced Monday that of this year’s remaining events will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes August’s The Northern Trust at TPC Boston in Norton — the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs.
“Ultimately, the decision by the tournament in collaboration with local and state government and health officials and the PGA TOUR to be a spectator-free event was made to ensure the well-being of all involved with the tournament and the Greater Boston community remained the foremost priority,” The Northern Trust said in a statement Monday.
The Northern Trust will take place from Aug 20-23 at TPC Boston, with the event alternating between Boston and New Jersey every year. Fans who already purchased tickets for this year’s tournament will be refunded.