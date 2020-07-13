Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Farming under a city overpass? As the world’s leading manufacturer of container farming technology, Boston-based Freight Farms is changing the way the world grows its food. Each custom-built shipping container includes its own climate-controlled, vertical, hydroponic farm, making it possible to grow food anywhere in the world. Host Rachel Holt explores the new farmer-chef relationship, and talks with Freight Farms COO and Co-Founder Jon Friedman about pioneering the future of farming.