BOSTON (CBS) – Smith & Wollensky is known for serving some of the world’s best steaks, but they also serve some of the world’s best seafood. The man overseeing their kitchens is Boston-native and Executive Chef Matt King, who stresses the importance of fresh, local ingredients. He joins Host Rachel Holt in our Test Kitchen to show us how to make a restaurant quality scallop dish you can serve at home.

Scallops with Bacon and Preserved Lemon Butter

1 serving

2 U-10 Scallops

1 Baguette Slice

1 ½ oz Apple Smoked Bacon

2 oz Garlic Buter

¼ Preserved Lemon

2 tsp Chervil Leaves

2 tsp Parsley Leaves

2 tsp Chives – cut ¼ inch long

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 tsp Chopped Parsley

Salt and Black Pepper to Taste

1. Cut the bread 1 inch thick by 7 inches long, on an extreme bias.

2. Cut the bacon into tiles that are 1.5 inches square and 1/4 inch thick.

3. Julienne the preserved lemon, discarding the inside.

4. In a sauté pan (French steel pans work best) sear the bacon in oil over medium heat, for roughly 30 seconds.

5. Flip the bacon and add the scallops, cooking on one side to get a nice hard sear.

6. Flip the scallops and add the garlic butter and preserved lemon (do not cook on High or you will burn the lemon).

7. Once the butter melts, add the bread and press lightly to absorb some of the butter, Cook for 30 seconds.

8. Flip the bread, press and cook for another 30 seconds.

9. Remove the pan from the heat. Add parsley. Remove the bread and make sure it is a little crusty – either under the broiler or in the oven.

10. Plate as shown in video, making sure to drizzle all of the butter from the pan. Garnish with fine herbs.

Scallop cooking tips: Do not flip them more than once. Wait until you see the color of the scallop change more than 50 percent of the way up the side of the scallop before flipping. The scallop will turn from a translucent to an opaque white as it cooks. Scallops need to be dry before cooking. Make sure the pan is hot or you will not get them to caramelize.

Garlic Butter – Makes 8oz

8 oz Unsalted Butter

1/3 oz Kosher Salt

2 oz Roasted Garlic

¼ Cup Chopped Parsley

½ Lemon

1. Zest and Juice the lemon.

2. Soften the butter.

3. Combine the zest, lemon juice, butter, garlic and salt in the mixer.

4. Roll in plastic wrap.